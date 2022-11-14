Megan Thee Stallion & Big Sean Settle Lawsuit Over “Go Crazy”

Megan Thee Stallion and Big Sean have reached a settlement with two little-known Detroit rappers.

via: HotNewHipHop

The two men had sued the rappers, claiming the collaboration ripped off their 2012 song “Krazy.”

The two plaintiffs, Duawn Payne and Harrell James, informed Judge Vernon S. Broderick of the settlement in court documents obtained by AllHipHop.

“We represent the plaintiffs in the above-referenced action and write on behalf of the parties to inform the Court that the parties have reached an agreement in principle to settle their dispute in its entirety,” Payne and James’ attorneys wrote, before adding, “We ask that the Court stay this matter for 30 days so that the parties may finalize their terms of settlement.”

Payne and James, who are from Detroit, believe that Big Sean must’ve heard their track in his hometown. They say they performed it at numerous nightclubs and passed out CDs on the streets.

“The sale of thousands of physical copies of CDs featuring the Copyrighted Work on the streets of West Detroit and the parking lots of hip hop clubs in West Detroit frequented by [Big Sean] provide further access of the Copyrighted Work to Defendants,” the lawsuit read.

“Go Crazy” was included on Megan’s 2020 album, Good News. Initially, Payne and James sent a cease and desist to Megan and Sean in March 2022. They originally sought all profits from “Go Crazy” as well as damages.

Good News debuted at number two on the Billboard 200, following 100,000 sales in album-equivalent units in its first week. DaBaby, Lil Durk, SZA, Popcaan, Mustard, 2 Chainz, Young Thug, as well as Beyoncé and more appear on the tracklist.