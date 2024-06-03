Megan Thee Stallion Announced Her Third Album With A Release Date That’s Just In Time For Hot Girl Summer | lovebscott.com

Though the official start of summer is still a few weeks away, Megan The Stallion got a jump start on it last month with the launch of her Hot Girl Summer Tour with GloRilla. Thankfully the tour, which wraps up at the end of July, is just the beginning of Megan’s summer plans as the Houston rapper officially announced her third album over the weekend.

Meg’s new album, Megan, will come out June 28, she told the crowd during her Atlanta concert on June 2. Megan’s cover art shows her upside down and emerging from a cocoon.

SURPRISE HOTTIESSSS!!!! My New Album “MEGAN'' will be coming out JUNE 28 PRE-SAVE NOW! https://t.co/zPhkzh2hFS pic.twitter.com/dB28I5fvhW — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 3, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion announces her new self-titled album, ‘MEGAN’ coming out on June 28th during her “Hot Girl Summer” show in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/Tv1jkZ9Io8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 3, 2024

Megan is out 6/28 via Hot Girl Productions LLC.