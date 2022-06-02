Megan Fox Told Pete Davidson It's 'Never Gonna Happen' When He Asked for Kim Kardashian's Number

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship is somewhat of a fluke-turned-right.

via People:

On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS mogul, 41, recounted how she and Davidson, 28, coupled up, revealing that the Saturday Night Live star attempted to make a move months before they began dating.

“After we got together and it was a thing, Megan Fox texted me and is like, ‘Is this s— for real? Because he asked me for your number months ago,’ ” Kardashian said in a confessional.

She explained that Fox, 36, told her now boyfriend at the time: “Dude, you have a better shot of me and MGK [Machine Gun Kelly] getting eaten by crocodiles than you [do] ever getting her number. Never gonna happen. Do not ask us.”

Kardashian also detailed “how it went down” with Davidson, noting that sparks flew when they performed a sketch as Jasmine and Aladdin on SNL.

“And then, when we kissed in scene, it was just a vibe. And I was like, ‘Oh s—, maybe I just need to try something different,’ ” she said. “But Pete does not come to my afterparty — everyone was at my afterparty — does not give me the time of day. So, a few days later, I called the producer at SNL, and I was like, ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number?’ And they were like, ‘Yeah.’

“I text him. I wasn’t even thinking, ‘Oh my God, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking, ‘Heard about this BDE [big d— energy], need to get out there. I need to just jumpstart my…’ I was basically just DTF [down to f—],” Kardashian recalled with a laugh.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum has been romantically linked to Davidson since they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster in October 2021 at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, a few short weeks after they shared an onscreen kiss when she made her SNL hosting debut.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Davidson, who has since departed SNL after eight seasons, “fits right in with Kim’s family,” adding that “they all love him.”

“Pete still spends a lot of time in Los Angeles with Kim. He is crazy about her,” the insider said in April. “And she is very happy that he is around so much.”

Kardashian was previously married to Kanye West, with whom she shares four kids: North, 8½, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and 3-year-old Psalm. After filing for divorce last February, Kardashian was declared legally single this March.

As long as everyone’s happy.