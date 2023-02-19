Megan Fox Shuts Down Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Rumors

Megan Fox returned to Instagram to basically tell everyone to stay out of her personal business — and to publicly deny any alleged cheating on Machine Gun Kelly’s part.

via Complex:

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” Fox wrote. “That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

She continued, “While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”

Earlier this week, social media users accused MGK’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd for the couple’s issues. Lloyd played with Kelly’s band during his Mainstream Sellout Tour last year, and has shared photos of her and MGK on social media.

A spokesperson for Lloyd denied the accusations in a statement to People.

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” her management team told the outlet.

The team added, “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship is untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

Megan Fox sparked break-up rumors last weekend after sharing a cryptic post on Instagram. The post featured a clip of what appeared to be an envelope burning in a fire pit, with Fox captioning the photo with lyrics from “Pray You’ll Catch Me,” a track from Beyonce’s 2016 album Lemonade.

“You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,” she wrote.

Fox also deleted all photos and videos of herself and Kelly from her Instagram page, including a post in which the actress celebrated their engagement in January 2022. Making matters worse, Megan unfollowed MGK and now follows Eminem, who has publicly feuded with Kelly for years.

We don’t know girl — where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire. She didn’t quote ‘Lemonade’ for nothing!