Megan Fox Is Pregnant with Baby No. 4, Her First with Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s family is growing!

The Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress and rapper (real name Colson Baker) are expecting a baby together, she confirmed on social media.

“Nothing is ever really lost,” the Jennifer’s Body star—who previously had a miscarriage while pregnant with her and MGK’s baby—captioned her Nov. 11 Instagram post, alongside a heart and baby emoji. “Welcome back.”

Advertisement

In the image, Megan—mom to Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with ex Brian Austin Green—poses naked as she holds her baby bump, her body covered in black paint. She followed up the image with a picture of a pregnancy test reading the word, “Yes.”

MGK—who shares 15-year-old Casie with ex Emma Cannon—was included in the exciting news by being tagged on Megan’s stomach in the first image.

Megan and MGK’s baby news comes shortly after the duo stepped out together in Hollywood for Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party, where they were dressed up as Star Wars couple Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala. For the occasion, the Transformers star’s stomach was expertly concealed under her robe.

And these days, Megan and MGK are opting to keep the specifics of their relationship private.

Advertisement

via: E! Online