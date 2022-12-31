Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $785 Million — Making it the Fourth-Largest in Game's History

The Mega Millions jackpot continues has become the fourth largest in the game’s history after no winner was announced in the latest drawing which was estimated at $685 million.

via People:

“The jackpot keeps rolling after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 1, 3, 6, 44 and 51, plus the gold Mega Ball 7,” the organizer said in a statement Saturday.

The prize has soared to $785 million for the first drawing of the new year on Tuesday night. It comes with a $395 million cash option.

“On only three previous occasions has the Mega Millions jackpot gone beyond $700 million, and all three times those rolls continued on past $1 billion,” the statement from Mega Millions explained.

The largest-ever Mega Millions jackpot — $1.537 billion — was won by a single person in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

The third-largest jackpot in the game’s history was sold earlier this year.

On July 29, two ticket holders in Illinois won $1.337 billion on a Mega Millions ticket they purchased at a Des Plaines gas station.

The jackpot — which is played in 45 states in addition to Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands — was last won on October 14.

Two tickets — one from California and another from Florida — hit all six numbers to win the $502 million prize.

It would be lovely to start the new year as a multi-millionaire, wouldn’t it? Get your tickets!