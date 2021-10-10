Meek Mill’s ‘Expensive Pain’ Debuts at No. 3 on Billboard 200

Meek Mill made his seventh appearance in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 with his fifth studio album Expensive Pain.

via: Revolt

Meek’s fifth solo studio album earned 95,000 album equivalent units in the week ending Oct. 7, according to MRC Data. It racked up 110.53 million on-demand streams and generated 10,000 pure sales.

Expensive Pain is Meek’s fifth album to debut at No. 3 or higher on the Billboard 200. The North Philadelphia-bred rapper’s 2015 album Dreams Worth More Than Money and his 2018 offering Championships both debuted at No. 1 on the chart.

Armed with hits like “Flamerz Flow,” “Sharing Locations” featuring Lil Baby and Lil Durk and the Lil Uzi Vert assisted “Blue Notes 2,” Expensive Pain is yet another solid body of work by the 34-year-old dream chaser.

The 18-track album features production by Boi-1da, Tay Keith, Cardo, and Sevn Thomas, among others. A$AP Ferg, Kehlani, Brent Faiyaz, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, Vory and Giggs round out the features.

In a recent interview on “Good Morning Football,” Meek said that he feels Expensive Pain is his “best album.” “I was coming out of a long writer’s block in the pandemic,” Meek said. “So, I wasn’t really doing music really deep into it. But when I broke out of it, I kicked into a new talent of mine, I think, where I got a lot of new flows, and I’m excited about what the fans will hear …because it’s the new side of me.”

He also broke down the album’s title, mentioning that “expensive pain is the theme [of the album].” “Being at work, away from your family, you might gotta go to work seven days a week, but you want to be in the house with your kid — that’s expensive pain,” he explained.

Despite a solid debut performance on the Billboard 200, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy maintained its stronghold on the charts, coming in second in as many weeks with 110,000 equivalent album units. CLB was once again unable to regain the throne following a historical leap up the charts by Taylor Swift’s re-recorded project, Fearless (Taylor’s Version).