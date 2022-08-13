Meek Mill Signs With WME Following Departure From Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Management [Photos]

Meek Mill is taking his talents to WME.

via: Complex

A month after confirming his departure from Roc Nation Management, the 35-year-old announced his newly inked deal with William Morris Endeavor. According to Variety, the “strategic partnership” will focus on Meek’s Culture Currency initiative, which aims to expand his business while supporting his growing network of artists, athletes, and entertainers.

“The partnership between WME and Culture Currency is a strategic hybrid structure that will bring resources and opportunities to entertainers,” Meek said in a statement. “I have grown and learned the business in an unorthodox way that is effective through relationships built on talent and creativity. As an entertainer, I see us as part of the first generation that truly has influence and connections spread throughout social justice, music, sports, the movie industry, politics, business and the tech world. Taking advantage of this opportunity will allow us to give others the same chance to catch their dreams. Thank you WME for opening the door to build this bridge.”

The talent agency will represent Meek in all areas while helping to identify talent that can potentially benefit from WME’s global reach and vast resources.

“Meek Mill is one of the most influential voices shaping our culture today, whether it be in art, business, or social justice, and his network is equally impactful,” WME president Ari Greenburg said. “This partnership will provide an important pipeline for WME to support future cultural influencers and to provide Meek with another platform to continue building his business.”

Meek signed with Roc Nation about a decade ago, and helped launch its non-profit organization REFORM Alliance. When announcing his split, Meek reassured fans there’s no bad blood between him and Jay-Z’s imprint. He couldn’t say the same for Atlantic, which he previously accused of shady business practices.

All I seen today was meek and roc part ways …I’m personally handling my own business so I can take risk and grow ..we came to that agreement together..I have a label deal with roc for my artist and I got reform super tied with them and many other investments wit jigga https://t.co/y36jgmBQJz — MeekMill (@MeekMill) July 11, 2022

And roc nation is my family don’t mix my post aimed at Atlantic mixed up with roc or MMG …they ain’t stop nothing I’m doing we made about a 100m together des mike and Hov saved my life b4 And put a lot of energy into it I’m not behind on my favors in life wit my people I’m good — MeekMill (@MeekMill) July 11, 2022

Last month, Meek announced his plan to release 10 independent mixtapes starting in September. His next track is expected to drop on Aug. 18, which marks the anniversary of his father’s death.