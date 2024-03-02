Meek Mill Gets Into Car Crash: 'The Whole Brake Pedal Slipped Off' | lovebscott.com

Over the past few months, Meek Mill has tried to keep his head down. When the “Too Good To Be True” rapper made a public appearance, it was to raise awareness for probation reform through his nonprofit organization (Reform Alliance) or to tease a reunion with his former Maybach Music Group labelmate, Wale. But as he prepared to reenter the spotlight, Meek faced a few unfortunate circumstances.

On Friday (March 1), the Philadelphia MC shared an image of the car accident on his Instagram Stories, revealing the front of his car all crunched up.

“God telling don’t crash out for the bustas,” he wrote over the photo. “ima listen shit knocked me out lol … gmc the whole break pedal slipped off my first time driving smh.”

In similar news, Jhené Aiko was recently sued over a 2022 car accident that took place in California. According to legal documents obtained by The Blast in mid-February, she is being accused of negligence for a crash that occurred at a traffic light two years ago.

An individual named Genelle Ligot is taking the singer to court, claiming the singer “struck” her vehicle from behind while waiting at a traffic light on the corner of Ventura Boulevard and Hayvenhurst Avenue in Encino.

The document reads: “[Ligot] was stopped at a traffic light when [Aiko] struck [her] from behind. Due to the negligent actions of [Aiko] while operating the motor vehicle, [Ligot] was injured in health, strength, and activity.”

The plaintiff has reportedly suffered “wage loss, loss of use of property, hospital and medical expenses, general damage, property damage and loss of earning capacity.”