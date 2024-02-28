Meek Mill and DJ Akademiks Trade Insults Over Sexuality Speculation Sparked by Diddy Lawsuit | lovebscott.com

The fallout from the new lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs continues. The discourse has predictably —perhaps inevitably — gone downhill as the focus shifted from the allegations of Diidy’ inappropriate, bullying behavior to (sigh) beef between Meek Mill and DJ Akademiks over gay rumors now circulating as a result of Meek Mill being mentioned in the lawsuit.

via: Complex

On Wednesday, the Dream Chasers boss took to X, formerly Twitter, to rip Akademiks a new one for suggesting his name was redacted in the lawsuit Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed against Diddy, which mentions a host of other parties including Justin Combs, Yung Miami, Lucian Grainge, Cuba Gooding Jr., Stevie J, and more.

It all kicked off after Meek took issue with a clip of Akademiks reading from said lawsuit. It’s important to note that Meek’s name is not viewable in the lawsuit but many are speculating that a redacted name featured in it is referring to the Philly rapper. If the redacted name is Meek’s, it’s also important to note that the person is not accused of a crime in the suit.

“Wait. What the fuck… ‘Mr. Combs informed Mr. Jones that he had engaged in sexual intercourse with rapper…’ that’s redacted… ‘He’s a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj.’” AK said, reading from the 73-page lawsuit, which you can view here.

He continued, “Yo Meek, we were playing around with that Michael Rubin shit but if you don’t… N**ga, you been tweeting about everything on planet Earth. If you don’t get a Twitter rant saying you about to get Lil Rod killed, you bout to shoot up his block, blow up his momma’s house… This n**ga saying you and Diddy were fornicating! What the fuck? Meeeeek!?

The way you niggas coming on the sick now… I can’t wait to meet akademiks lol they know I drop tomar this they damage control this net getting too weird https://t.co/0WLuyCDhIu — MeekMill (@MeekMill) February 28, 2024

“Akademiks didn’t I tell you stop playing with my name… idk what ima do when I actually see you! It’s gonna have a combination to it tho!,” Meek said in his rant against Akademiks. “The way you n**gas coming on the sick now… I can’t wait to meet akademiks lol they know I drop tomar this they damage control this net getting too weird.”

Akademiks, who said he didn’t believe the claims made in the lawsuit against Diddy, replied, “Wait did you blame me for what a lawsuit said like I just made it up? lol no way…Lol… honestly I dont even think Meek gay..but its weird asf he got on Elon Musk twitter to blame me for what a lawsuit said and promote a song lol.. dawg u know u can just say ‘Thats not true. They’re lying’ .. bruh done dropped his trailer more times than soundcloud link like he tryna use it as promo lol thats odd to me.”

The promo Ak was referring to is for the new EP Meek is dropping that he announced on Instagram and set to drop Wednesday night.

Meek continued, “Bitch ass n**aas ain’t gone play no Games with me… they trying to do damage control … the same theing they almost tricked yall with lil baby. Akademiks an alcoholic fully powered by the White man … who you think posting that on every website! They be so madddddddddddd they can’t stop its few groups! lol.”

In return, Akademiks said Meek was “burnt out” and that he’s mad about the speculation surrounding his sexuality.

“I’m from Philly I don’t do coke or freaky ass molly,” Meek said to Ak suggesting the rapper does drugs. “Nobody won’t even offer me coke because I’m that heavy,” he continued. “No man or watt would ever approach me about gay activity and the whole place don’t get flipped … woke up seeing this on every blog like they know I’m coming! lol.”

He continued, “That’s why I always come around all these industry n**gas with my real friends. You never catch me around anybody from the industry alone..you can’t even hold a convo without my dawgs stepping in the room it’s been that way … I can’t til yall find out I’m the illest in this shit lol. And somebody send me the actual lawsuit …. These blogs making yall stupid day for day!”

On the other side, Ak added, “Meek Mill I promise you nobody in the rap game envies you. N***a u got Dropped from Atlantic and then said u heard execs were planning against u. n***a u flat out just FELL THE F*CK off. Who u think is in rooms conspiring like ‘LETS TRY TO STOP MEEK MILL WE ARE JEALOUS’ u high?”

This isn’t the first time Meek and Ak have had issues. In 2017, Meek was allegedly upset that Ak didn’t post his album Wins & Losses and that eventually led to them arguing on social media. During an interview with The Breakfast Club, Ak revealed 21 Savage helped them squash their beef at the time.

“[21] put us on the phone, and I got to salute Meek as well, because I don’t think a younger Meek Mill would’ve been on the phone, and I think Meek has shown a little bit of growth,” he said. “I was down to have a conversation with him for, like, four or five years. We’ve been on DMs, but it’s never been a real conversation.”

He added, “We did have a real conversation, and it was one of, ‘Let’s stop the petty bullsh*t to each other and if we’re not gonna be going all the way with it, let’s try to mend and build towards something that could be amicable.’ That don’t mean we’re going to be best friends in the club popping bottles, but we shouldn’t be at each other’s necks.”