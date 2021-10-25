Meek Mill Blasts Record Label, Says He Hasn't Been Paid [Photos]

Artists have long complained about their relationships with their record labels, particularly as it pertains to financial issues. Meek Mill tweeted that he’s searching for a few good attorneys to help him get things in order.

Hot off the release of his album Expensive Pain, the Dream Chasers rapper took to Twitter to air out his issues with his record label, claiming he hasn’t received money from his music and is looking to pursue legal action.

“i haven’t get paid from music and i don’t know how much money labels make off me!!!!! i need lawyers asap!!!” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

In subsequent tweets, he questioned the label’s accounting. “ask the record label? how much have you spent on me as a artist? then you ask how much have you made off me as a artist?”

He even threatened to publicize his contract. “i’m about to make my record deal public by monday just to let the world see what these people on!!!” said Meek before vowing to wage war. “ima war for everything that’s mines all ruthless vibes!”

Meek, who is managed by Roc Nation, did not specify whether he was referring to Maybach Music Group and/or Atlantic Records. Last month, he released his fifth studio album Expensive Pain, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Earlier this year, there were reports that Meek had become frustrated with his Maybach Music contract and wanted out. He also reportedly denied his MMG boss Rick Ross entry to his section while celebrating his birthday at Miami’s LIV nightclub in May.

“Allegedly, they’re beefing with the other ni**a because they’re tryna get off the label,” claimed DJ Akademiks. “I hear they want off the label. This has been an ongoing conversation. The ni**a who they’re signed to showed up to their party, they were not happy. And when that person showed up, there was issues.”

On Saturday, Meek headlined his “Meek Mill and Friends” concert at New York City’s Madison Square Garden with special guests Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Fabolous, and more.

Keyshia Cole jumped in to co-sign Meek’s frustrations.