Meagan Good Says She’s the ‘Happiest I’ve Been in a Long Time’ in Her Relationship with Jonathan Majors | lovebscott.com

Meagan Good is head over heels for Jonathan Majors.

via: People

Good and her boyfriend Jonathan Majors had a glam night out at the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The outing marks their first big awards show appearance as a couple since the former Marvel star’s December 2023 guilty verdict for assault in a domestic violence case unrelated to Good.

Good, 42, exclusively revealed to PEOPLE on the event’s red carpet what space she’s in at this “crazy time” in her acting career and personal life.

“I’m in love, I’m transitioning, I’m healing, I’m growing [and] I’m getting excited about what’s next,” Good says, nodding to her relationship with Majors, 34. “Yeah, just a lot of things at once. But what I can say is, I’m the happiest I’ve been in a long time.”

Among those things is a show “that I love, with people that I love,” she says, referring to Amazon Prime’s Harlem, which the streaming platform renewed in December for a third season coming sometime this year.

“It is like a crazy time in general,” Good adds. “I just have peace in my heart and I have joy in my heart, and I love myself and the skin that I’m in and the season that I’m in and the growth that’s happening.”

The actress is also slated to star in Tyler Perry’s Amazon movie Divorce in the Black, in which she plays a banking professional who is devastated when her husband abandons their marriage.

Good also discussed her mental health and self-care tactics during this “crazy time” and the chatter about their relationship amid his legal issues.

“I keep my eyes on God, you know, that’s the focus,” she tells PEOPLE. “And I stay true to myself and I stay authentic. I know what I know that I know. And in time, everything else just catches up with what you know, if you’re true to yourself and you’re authentic.”

“There’s some things you just gotta be like, ‘I ain’t got time for that. Let me go see what my nephew’s doing. Let me see what my mama’s doing. Let me go see what my man’s doing. Let me go get this job,’ ” Good adds.

In December, Majors was found guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree, recklessly causing physical injury, as well as harassment in the second degree in a domestic violence case related to an alleged fight between him and former girlfriend Grace Jabbari in New York City in March 2023.

Saturday’s awards show outing marked Good and Majors’ second public appearance as a couple at an event this month. The couple previously stepped out together for the 7th African-American Film Critics Association Special Achievement Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles on March 3 .

Majors and Good recently moved in together in New York City’s Greenwich Village neighborhood and visited Majors’ mom in Texas during a cross-country trip from Los Angeles to N.Y.C., a source told PEOPLE in February.

Their relationship comes after Good split from husband DeVon Franklin, 45, in December 2021 after nine years of marriage.