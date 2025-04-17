Meagan Good Reveals Ex-Husband DeVon Franklin ‘Left’ Her: ‘It’s Not That Anybody Did Anything Wrong’

BY: Walker Published 17 minutes ago

Meagan Good says ex-husband DeVon Franklin initiated their breakup.

During her recent appearance on The Jason Lee Show, the Harlem actress warmly reflected on their 2022 divorce, admitting that it was Franklin who left her.

“What I can say is, it’s not that anybody did anything wrong. I can’t say that he f**ked that up and I can’t say that I f**ked that up [but] we grew from it,” Good explained. “I don’t think that any time was wasted. I think that everything in life, every single season, you do learn so much, and you do grow so much, and you give so much, and you do get so much.”

Lee jokingly asked, “How’d you f**k that up?” To which Good replied, “You know what? They were only here for this amount of time and I got to be that close to him. And I got to give this much to them and they got to give this much to me […] I’m really, really thankful for the time that we had.”

Her gratitude following their split helped in altering her “perspective” about moving forward.

Good expressed, “It’s my conscious mind in every single season to choose what best serves my quality of life and best serves the other person’s quality of life.”

She and Franklin met on the set of Jumping The Broom in 2011 and wed after less than a year of dating. They divorced after a decade of marriage.

Both parties have since moved on. Good married controversial actor Jonathan Majors back in March, just a few months after he proposed. Meanwhile, Franklin got engaged to fitness trainer Maria Castillo in December 2024.

