Max Julien, Renowned Black Actor and Screenwriter, Passes Away [Photo]

Actor Max Julien, best known for his iconic role as Goldie in the 1973 blaxploitation film “The Mack,” died on Saturday at the age of 88, representatives confirmed.

Julien’s wife, Arabella, told The Hollywood Reporter that he died Saturday (Jan. 1) at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Los Angeles. The cause of his death had not been determined, she told the outlet.

In a statement obtained by TMZ the actor’s PR team celebrated his life: “During Julien’s decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest and straightforward. He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and privately. He was thought of as a rare ‘man among men.’”

Julien was born in Washington, D.C. on January 1, 1933. He attended Howard University before he began his career on Off-Broadway productions and Shakespeare in the Park. His first on-screen roles, according to IMDB, were in the films Psych-Out and Getting Straight.

Julien, however, is best known for playing the ex-con turned pimp Goldie in the 1973 blaxploitation film The Mack. His iconic role has been celebrated in hip hop on countless occasions by artists such as Too Short, Snoop Dogg, LL Cool, Ice Cube, Curren$y, and more.

Julien also scored supporting roles in The Black Klansman, How to Be A Player, Mod Squad, Getting Straight, and The Savage 7. He wrote the screenplay for the hit films Cleopatra Jones and Thomasine and Bushrod. In addition to acting, he also designed clothes and was a sculptor.

Russell Simmons mourned Julien’s death in a post on Instagram. “My dear friend and incredibly talented actor writer and spirit guide has left his body. He was one of the most beloved people by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife annabella. rip big bro you will be missed and im sure God will receive you with open arms,” he wrote.

