Matthew Perry Death Probe Reportedly 'Will 100% Expose A-List Drug Players' as Crackdown Puts Hollywood on Edge | www.lovebscott.com

A former CIA officer and FBI special agent reportedly predicts Matthew Perry’s death investigation will ‘absolutely’ expose more A-list drug users who risk arrest.

Matthew Perry’s death investigation is poised to uncover more shocking revelations.

A law enforcement expert tells RadarOnline.com the sprawling case will “absolutely” expose A-listers for drug-related crimes as prosecutors probe the darkest corners of Hollywood.

The five arrests linked to Perry’s death reflect a nationwide drug crackdown and highlight ketamine’s surge in popularity since it was accepted as a mental health treatment.

Author Tracy Walder, a former CIA officer and FBI special agent, said she noticed the drug “creeping its way” onto the black market as it became more widely available for medical use. She has no doubt Perry’s death will bring more famous ketamine users out of the shadows.

Walder explained: “Do I absolutely think that there are high profile people consuming this product who might, as a result, be arrested? Yeah, I do.”

Tracy Walder

SOURCE: TRACYWALDER.COM

Tracy Walder is a former CIA officer and FBI special agent.

Jasveen Sangha

SOURCE: FACEBOOK

Walder predicted the most damning information would likely come from ‘ketamine queen’ Jasveen Sangha if she were offered a plea deal.

SOURCE: US DOJ/MEGA

‘Sangha allegedly used her North Hollywood home as a drug den.

She continued: “I do think it is exposing the networks of people that supply [drugs], and in a way that we’ve never really seen before. There haven’t really been consequences for these dealers and for these doctors.”

The most damning information, according to Walder, would likely come from “ketamine queen” Jasveen Sangha, who sold Perry the supply he used to overdose on October 28, 2023.

Walder said of Sangha: “She’s the lynchpin, in my opinion, of all of this.”

The former agent mused: “I could see them offering her a plea deal in exchange for more information about who she is distributing to, and then that could lead to arrests of other individuals connected with the deaths and distribution of others.”

Middle-man Erik Fleming — who is also charged in the case — said in text messages to Perry’s assistant that Sangha “only deals with high end celebs”, according to court records. He also said his hookup “was able to get the kind that is used for intermuscular”, adding: “It’s unmarked but it’s amazing”.

Perry went on to spend $11k on 50 vials from the pair in the weeks leading up to his death, prosecutors said.

Sangha allegedly ran a sophisticated underground operation out of her North Hollywood home, which she used as a hub for distribution, manufacturing and storage.

She has pleaded not guilty to distributing ketamine resulting in death, and could get a life sentence if convicted: the harshest punishment out of the five defendants.

Based on the severity of her charges, Walder says she would likely have to give up valuable information about her clients and suppliers to leverage a plea deal.

Walder explained: “[Sangha is] looking at life in prison, right? So this is going to be a plea deal that’s going to be in exchange — if one is offered — for extremely serious and relevant information. They’re not messing around here.

“I absolutely think that she can provide more information on more distributors, other doctors and other clients.”

Three of the alleged co-conspirators in the case have already made deals with prosecutors. Fleming, disgraced doctor Mark Chavez and Perry’s live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa each agreed to plead guilty and cooperate with investigators in exchange for reduced sentences.

Still, Walder said these deals “will absolutely involve jail time”. She predicted the defendants were in for “decades-long sentences”, explaining: “These are some extremely hefty consequences.”

She believes all participants in the Friends star’s death have been identified, saying: “I don’t necessarily see more people being arrested in conjunction with the death of Matthew Perry, I think that’s been settled.”

Perry’s former ketamine therapy doctor, Salvador Plasencia — the fifth person charged in the case — has also pleaded not guilty.

Walder is confident the defendants will be convicted based on the digital evidence presented by prosecutors.

She explained the recent push to prosecute those involved in overdose deaths, saying: “I think the public has really had it with the sheer volume of fentanyl deaths and drug overdose deaths and I think the lack of consequences has caused people to put pressure on the government, which then causes them to put pressure on people in charge to start shifting some of their focus and some of their priorities to this.”

On Tuesday, a judge granted Sangha’s second request to delay the case and set a new trial date of March 4, 2025.

via: RadarOnline.com