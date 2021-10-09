Matthew McConaughey Slams Texas' Abortion Law Amidst Rumors Of Running For Gov.

Matthew McConaughey is still not sure if he wants to run for governor in his home state of Texas.

via: HotNewHipHop

The legendary actor admitted that he is still in the consulting phase of considering a foray into politics.

When pushed on the issue, he explained: “Who am I going to be? No, who — who am I going to be? Where can I be most useful? Is politics an embassy for me to be of the most use to myself, to my family, to the most amount of people in my life moving forward?’ I could arguably have more influence as an informal leader than a formal leader.”

As for Texas’ new abortion restrictions, he prefaced his criticism by refusing to take a stance on the issue as a whole: “I’m not going to come out and tell you right now on this show, here’s where I stand on abortion.”

He did explain that the Texas law “feels a little juvenile in its implementation to me,” and took particular issue with there being no exceptions for rape or incest, saying, “I got a problem with that.”

“And also, six weeks,” he continued. “Six weeks? If you’re saying that your discussion of abortion is even on the table to consider, six weeks does not really make that a honest consideration.”

Maybe he should run, and help undo some of the damage that’s being done in Texas.