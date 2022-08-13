Mattel Sues Rap Snacks Over Use of ‘Barbie-Que’ in Nicki Minaj Barbecue Chips

Rap Snacks is being sued over Nicki Minaj-named potato chips.

via Complex:

According to Reuters, Mattel Inc. filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court last week, alleging the popular snack brand infringed on its long-standing Barbie trademark. The toy-maker took issue with the company’s “Barbie-Que Honey Truffle” chips, which were introduced earlier this summer.

“The association is so evident that upon seeing the packaging, representatives for Defendant’s celebrity partner queried whether Rap Snacks had obtained permission from Mattel,” the complaint reads. “Indeed, Rap Snacks never requested or received any such permission.”

Mattel argues the snack creates confusion among consumers, as it falsely associates the product with the Barbie brand. The company has reportedly sought an order to block Rap Snacks from using the Barbie name; it’s also looking to receive unspecified damages as well as profits from the chip sales.

Mattel and Rap Snacks declined the outlet’s request for comment.

Nicki, who announced the collaboration back in June, is not listed as a co-defendant.

“Nicki Minaj is unquestionably one of the most disruptive forces in the history of rap,” Rap Snacks CEO James Lindsay told People magazine earlier this year. “You’re talking about a woman who rewrote the rules of hip-hop culture and happens to be a phenomenal entrepreneur, as well. It just makes sense that as a brand disrupting the snack industry, we align to push the bar even further. This is the beginning of a legendary partnership.”

Founded in 1994, Rap Snacks specializes in packaged food and beverages that pay homage to hip-hop culture. The brand has previously collaborated with artists like Snoop Dogg, Migos, Lil Baby, Master P, Rick Ross, and more.

First, we didn’t even know they still made Rap Snacks. Second, they should’ve known better putting “Barbie” on anything.