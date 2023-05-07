Maternity Moments: DaBrat and Her Baby-to-Be Perform at 'Lovers and Friends' Festival

Da Brat brought her unborn child out onstage for their first festiva performance.

The 49-year-old rapper played her set at Lovers & Friends Festival on Saturday with her baby bump on full display — nearly three months after announcing her pregnancy with wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart.

“Today in Vegas ??? #loversandfriends ??????????????????????????????,” Jessica shared on Instagram after Da Brat’s performance, featuring a shot of her on stage. “BEAUTIFUL and our BABY BOY performed today ??”

During the show, the Da Brat wore a two-piece Chicago Bulls jersey with the center cut out, giving the little one a special moment if their own as she played through her biggest hits.

Jessica matched her wife by wearing all red, and the pair even posed for a photo with Lil Mo by their side during the gig.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesseca Harris-Dupart (@darealbbjudy)