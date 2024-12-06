Master P’s Son, 2 Other Southern Utah University Basketball Players Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Refrigerators

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

On Wednesday, Nov. 27, Hercy Miller, the son of hip-hop legend Master P, was arrested for allegedly stealing refrigerators from the campus of Southern Utah University.

The “I’m Bout It, Bout It” rapper’s son Hercy Miller, 24, along with Brock Felder, 20, and Peter Dadson Jr., 25, were arrested on one count of theft on Wednesday, Nov. 27, ABC affiliate KTVX-TV reported. All three play on the SUU Thunderbirds basketball team.

Arrest documents obtained by the station state that the men stole two refrigerators, worth $1,500 each, from the loading dock of the Cedar City, Utah school’s campus bookstore.

Advertisement

Security footage captured the athletes loading the appliances into their vehicles on Monday, Nov. 11, KSL News Radio reported.

Police observed the refrigerators inside the apartment of two of the men and inside the garage of the third, according to court records obtained by KTVX.

Dadson Jr. and Miller told police that they assumed the refrigerators were being thrown away because they were on the loading dock for “almost a month.”

“[Dadson Jr.] said that he believed they were being thrown away and that it was OK to take them,” the affidavit states.

Advertisement

Felder told police that he helped load the refrigerators into their vehicles, but that one of the other suspects initiated the alleged crime.

The three men were booked into the Iron County Jail and were released on Thursday, Nov. 28, according to the television news station.

Miller is in his first year at SUU after transferring from Louisville last season. The 6-foot 3-inch guard is averaging 8.8 points per game.

The former three-star recruit played on Tuesday, Dec. 3 — as did Dadson and Felder — in the team’s 90-55 win over Park University Gilbert.

Advertisement

A representative for the school did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for a comment.

Head coach Rob Jeter told TMZ Sports on Tuesday that the incident was a misunderstanding and that “the university is working to get this thing resolved quickly.”

via: People