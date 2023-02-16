Mary J. Blige’s New Trailer For Her Talk Show ‘The Wine Down’ Features 50 Cent, Taraji P. Henson, And Yung Miami [Video]

There’s nothing Mary J. Blige can’t do, and there’s very little she hasn’t done over the last two years.

via: HipHopDX

Mary J. Bilge has shared the trailer for her upcoming TV special The Wine Down, and it features a bevy of special guests including 50 Cent and Yung Miami.

On Wednesday (February 15), BET released the trailer for the two-episode show teasing conversations that Mary will have with some of her good friends. 50 Cent, Yung Miami and Taraji P. Henson all pop up in the trailer, while the Queen of Hip Hop Soul explains what fans can expect from her talk show.

“You all know me as Mary, the entertainer, but I can’t wait for you to get to know Mary, the friend,” she says. “I always wanted to do a show that’s about me hanging out with people who I love, respect and admire.

She adds: “This is what conversations are for — for people to hear us.”

The Wine Down is being promoted as “raw and unfiltered” and finds Mary J. Blige chatting with guests about everything from their careers to their relationships. Fans won’t have to wait long as the first two episodes of the show premiere on BET on March 1 at 10:00 p.m. EST.

The TV special is also part of a first-look non-scripted deal between BET and Blige’s Blue Butterfly media company, which founded in 2019. And it’s quite likely the guests will be sipping on Mary’s Sun Goddess wine, which she launched with Italian winemaker Marco Fantinel in 2020.

“BET has been one of my biggest supporters throughout my career,” the R&B legend said in a statement. “Being able to now create together, for them to be so supportive of my vision for the type of content I will create, is something I am grateful and excited for. We already have multiple projects in the works and there is much more to come.”

Mary J. Blige is fresh off performing at the 2023 Grammy Awards, where she was nominated in six categories including Album of the Year (Good Morning Gorgeous) and Record of the Year (“Good Morning Gorgeous”). The 52-year-old wasn’t able to add to her collection of nine Grammys, though.

Mary is looking to have a big 2023 as she did the year prior. 2022 kicked off with her nostalgic Super Bowl halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent. Following the performance, streams of her 2001 song “No More Drama” jumped by a massive 520 percent.

Mary also dropped her 14th studio album, Good Morning Gorgeous, the same weekend as her Super Bowl appearance. Additionally, she released her first children’s book, Mary Can!, and was even honored with her own day in Atlanta.

If that weren’t enough, Blige also reprised her role as Monet in season two of Power Book II: Ghost, which will return with a third chapter on March 17.