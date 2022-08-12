Mary J. Blige To Star In New Netflix Limited Series ‘Lost Ollie’ [Video]

The official trailer for Netflix’s Lost Ollie, an upcoming four-part limited series, has emerged.

via: Vibe

Mary J. Blige is returning to Netflix to tackle a live-action role in Lost Ollie. Inspired by Ollie’s Odyssey, a book written and illustrated by William Joyce, the four-part limited series follows a patchwork rabbit focused on reuniting with his best friend, Billy.

For the epic adventure, Blige voices Rosy, a fearless teddy bear who accompanies fellow characters Ollie and Zozo—a witty clown doll.

The news comes on the heels of the Power Book II: Ghost star celebrating the 30th anniversary of her debut album, What’s The 411?. The singer was recently honored for her three-decade career with an intimate Apple Music Live performance. She also released a live album exclusively on the streaming service.

This September, Mary kicks off her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour, which is named after her latest studio album. The 23-city tour will feature supporting acts Ella Mai and Queen Naija in select cities. Both singers were part of Blige’s inaugural Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit earlier this year. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul also appeared on two tracks—“Not Another Love Song” and “Sink or Swim”—from Mai’s sophomore album, Heart On My Sleeve.

Lost Ollie will be released on August 24. Watch the trailer below.