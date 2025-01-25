Mary J. Blige Says She ‘Fired Someone’ After Her Upcoming Tour Setlist Leaked Online: ‘I Was Pissed’

BY: Walker Published 14 minutes ago

When Mary J. Blige said she wanted no more drama in her life, she meant it.

The 54-year-old Grammy winner recently revealed to PEOPLE that she is “pissed” and let someone go after the leak occurred.

Blige’s 36-city tour kicks off on January 30 in Greensboro, NC, and concludes in Philadelphia, PA, on April 17. She has been working diligently on finalizing the details, making the setlist among her top priorities.

“We worked too hard and the setlist is the most private thing,” Blige explained. “It was unprofessional. Obviously it was somebody within the camp, and they risked their whole life just to get a couple of likes.”

Fortunately, only a portion of the setlist was leaked, and Blige reassures fans that there is much more in store. “Only a little bit got leaked, and that’s not even half,” she said. “People don’t even know what else is coming.”

For this tour, Blige is bringing along R&B crooners Mario and Ne-Yo. “I love Ne-Yo and Mario and I think those two guys have some of the best love songs of their generation,” Blige said. “This time I said, ‘We really need the women to be serenaded this time.’ We really need the women to feel special, and it’s time for women to feel special.”

Blige first addressed the setlist leak on Instagram in January. “This kinda hurts and it’s sad to see this leaked,” she wrote. “I wanted to surprise my fans with something special. But this doesn’t even scratch the surface of what I have planned.”

