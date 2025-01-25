Home > NEWS

Mary J. Blige Says She ‘Fired Someone’ After Her Upcoming Tour Setlist Leaked Online: ‘I Was Pissed’

BY: Walker

Published 14 minutes ago

When Mary J. Blige said she wanted no more drama in her life, she meant it.

The 54-year-old Grammy winner recently revealed to PEOPLE that she is “pissed” and let someone go after the leak occurred.

Blige’s 36-city tour kicks off on January 30 in Greensboro, NC, and concludes in Philadelphia, PA, on April 17. She has been working diligently on finalizing the details, making the setlist among her top priorities.

Advertisement

“We worked too hard and the setlist is the most private thing,” Blige explained. “It was unprofessional. Obviously it was somebody within the camp, and they risked their whole life just to get a couple of likes.”

Fortunately, only a portion of the setlist was leaked, and Blige reassures fans that there is much more in store. “Only a little bit got leaked, and that’s not even half,” she said. “People don’t even know what else is coming.”

For this tour, Blige is bringing along R&B crooners Mario and Ne-Yo. “I love Ne-Yo and Mario and I think those two guys have some of the best love songs of their generation,” Blige said. “This time I said, ‘We really need the women to be serenaded this time.’ We really need the women to feel special, and it’s time for women to feel special.”

Blige first addressed the setlist leak on Instagram in January. “This kinda hurts and it’s sad to see this leaked,” she wrote. “I wanted to surprise my fans with something special. But this doesn’t even scratch the surface of what I have planned.”

Advertisement

via: AceShowbiz

Find out more about the For My Fans Tour here.

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Fried Chicken And Tequila? Don Julio And Popeyes Tease Something Big

By: Walker
NEWS

Trace Cyrus Claims Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Threatened Legal Action After Family Expressed Concern Over Singer’s Health

By: Walker
NEWS

The Wayans Brothers ‘Scary Movie’ Reboot Coming In 2026

By: Walker
NEWS

Marilyn Manson Won’t be Charged in Los Angeles Following Sexual Assault Investigation

By: Walker
NEWS

‘Family Matters’ Star Reginald VelJohnson Responds to Dave Chappelle’s ‘SNL’ Jokes About Him Partying With Diddy

By: Walker
NEWS

RHOBH Star Erika Jayne’s Son, an LAPD Sergeant, Testifies in A$AP Rocky’s Assault Trial

By: Walker
NEWS

Florida Man Arrested for Allegedly Making ‘Violent’ Threats Against Trump

By: Walker
NEWS

DJ Unk, ‘Walk It Out’ Rapper, Dead at 43

By: Walker
NEWS

Jeannie Mai Calls Police in Fight With Ex-Husband Jeezy After Showdown Outside His Georgia Home

By: Walker
NEWS

Fox News Host Slammed for Questioning Whether Husbands Should Help Wives with This Common Errand

By: Walker