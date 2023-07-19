Mary J. Blige, Miguel, Jazmine Sullivan To Headline Inaugural Honeyland Festival

The inaugural Honeyland Festival in Sugar Land, TX has it headliners.

via: Vibe

The season of festivals isn’t over yet as Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, and Miguel have been announced as the 2023 Honeyland Festival musical headliners. The inaugural, two-day music and culinary event will take place from Nov. 11-12 at the Crown Festival Park in Sugar Land, Texas.

Kicking off Honeyland’s first festival is a star-studded roster of artists including: Tems, Tobe Nwigwe, Lucky Daye, Chlöe, and Coco Jones. In addition, a special line-up of “Houston All-Stars” will include Scarface, Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Z-Ro, Lil Keke, and more. The event will also be musically curated by DJ’s Mr. Rogers, Tay Powers, and Jae Murphy.

“We are excited to bring together icons of the music world with the leaders of Black cuisine and beverage, creating a culminating experience of Black expression for everyone at Honeyland to enjoy,” stated Live Nation Urban president Shawn Gee in a press release obtained by Billboard. “From Afrobeats to Hip-Hop, neo-soul to R&B, the best in music will meet the best in food and beverage.”

The fest will also include culinary demos, exclusive samples, expert panels, global food vendors, mixology sessions, podcast conversations, and wine downs.

On the “eat” and “sips” side of things, national and local restaurant owners and culinary talent will attend, including Marcus Samuelsson, Fawn Weaver, McBride Sisters, Tabitha Brown, Bun B’s Trill Burgers, Ghetto Gastro, and more. As far as media, Earn Your Leisure, Angela Yee, Drink Champs, and others will be a part of the eventful festivities.

Honeyland’s break down of scheduled performances and events will be announced at a later date as general tickets go on sale Friday (July 21). Tickets include passes to the multiple stages including performances, panel discussions, food and drink demonstrations, and culinary competitions.

Those interested can visit Honeyland Festival’s official website for more information.