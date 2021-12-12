Mary Cosby Apologizes for Likening Jen Shah to a ‘Mexican Thug’ on ‘RHOSLC’

Mary Cosby has apologized for the controversial “Mexican thug” comment she made in a recent episode of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

via Page Six:

“I would like to take this opportunity to address a comment I made on the last episode of ‘RHOSLC.’ I used poor judgment in my choice of words. Please accept my apologies,” Cosby, 48, wrote in a statement shared to her Instagram on Sunday.

“I was not trying to single out the Mexican culture. I am African American and I know racism first hand,” she continued, adding, “I’ve lived it daily my entire life.”

Cosby concluded her statement by admitting that her words were “reckless” and “unintentional.”

“It is important to me that you hear this apologize directly from me,” she added. “I am truly sorry!”

As Page Six previously reported, Cosby called fellow castmate Jen Shah “heartless” while talking to Lisa Barlow in the aforementioned episode.

Cosby then inexplicably compared Shah to a “Mexican thug” who “[makes] all those drugs,” which left Barlow speechless.

“She should be ashamed,” Barlow later tweeted.

Of course, the “RHOSLC” drama didn’t stop there. Shah accused Cosby of draining the accounts of Faith Temple Pentecostal Church members and claims they are now applying for food stamps.

“People are fearing for their life,” Cosby alleged during the same episode. “When is someone going to hold her accountable? It’s like, we’re not allowed to ask Mary about it.”

Mary Cosby is a nut. “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.