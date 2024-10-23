Home > NEWS

Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Removed From Release Calendar

BY: Walker

Published 12 hours ago

In a move that will be unsurprising to those following the woes of Marvel’s Blade movie, starring Mahershala Ali, Disney officially pulled the title from its 2025 release calendar.

Disney has removed the Marvel reboot of “Blade” — starring Mahershala Ali as the titular half-vampire — from the release calendar. It was dated for Nov. 7, 2025. Disney will instead release “Predator: Badlands,” the sixth film in the otherworldly franchise, on the early November release date that was held by “Blade.”

Meanwhile, Marvel added three untitled projects to the schedule for Feb. 18, 2028, May 5, 2028 and Nov. 10, 2028.

Advertisement

The comic book empire’s decision to take “Blade” off the docket was widely expected after Disney CEO Bob Iger’s stated in an earnings call on May 7 that Marvel will release “a maximum of three” movies a year. Of the four superhero films Disney previously had slated for 2025 — including “Captain America: Brave New World,” “Thunderbolts” and “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” — “Blade” is the only project that hadn’t started production.

Director Yann Demange (“Lovecraft Country”) also exited the film in June, further delaying the film after a series of setbacks. “Blade” first jumped from a November 2023 to a September 2024 release after the first director on the film, Bassam Tariq (“Mogul Mowgli”), departed the production in 2022. Demange stepped in as director, but following the 2023 WGA strike, Marvel suspended pre-production and pushed the movie again to November 2025. “Blade” also faced production and development setbacks during the early days of COVID. Regular Marvel scribe Eric Pearson (“The Fantastic Four,” “Thunderbolts,” “Black Widow”) has taken on screenwriting duties, following passes by Michael Green, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Michael Starrbury, Beau DeMayo and Nic Pizzolatto.

via: Variety

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

With Decision on Menendez Brothers Resentencing Days Away, DA Says They’re Not a Danger to Society

By: Walker
NEWS

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accused of Drugging Personal Trainer, Passing Him ‘Around Like a Party Favor’ to A-Listers

By: Walker
NEWS

Report: Kim Kardashian ‘Livid’ After Allegations Over Ex Kanye West’s ‘Kinks’ Emerge in Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

By: Walker
NEWS

Jennifer Lopez’s Ex Ojani Noa Says Their Divorce Was Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ‘Fault’: ‘Let Her Tell the Truth’

By: Walker
NEWS

Cardi B Slams ‘Narcissistic’ Offset Following Split: ‘Always Going to Be a Piece of Sh*t’

By: Walker
NEWS

A$AP Rocky’s Felony Assault Trial Has Reportedly Been Rescheduled By A Judge

By: Walker
NEWS

Fernando Valenzuela, Legendary Dodgers Pitcher Who Fueled ‘Fernandomania,’ Dead at 63

By: Walker
NEWS

Obama and Eminem Campaign for Harris in Detroit [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Report: Justin Bieber Feels Business Managers Squandered a Fortune, Considering Legal Action

By: Walker
NEWS

LeBron James Hazes His New Rookie Bronny In A Hilarious Nike Ad

By: Walker