Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Removed From Release Calendar

In a move that will be unsurprising to those following the woes of Marvel’s Blade movie, starring Mahershala Ali, Disney officially pulled the title from its 2025 release calendar.

Disney has removed the Marvel reboot of “Blade” — starring Mahershala Ali as the titular half-vampire — from the release calendar. It was dated for Nov. 7, 2025. Disney will instead release “Predator: Badlands,” the sixth film in the otherworldly franchise, on the early November release date that was held by “Blade.”

Meanwhile, Marvel added three untitled projects to the schedule for Feb. 18, 2028, May 5, 2028 and Nov. 10, 2028.

The comic book empire’s decision to take “Blade” off the docket was widely expected after Disney CEO Bob Iger’s stated in an earnings call on May 7 that Marvel will release “a maximum of three” movies a year. Of the four superhero films Disney previously had slated for 2025 — including “Captain America: Brave New World,” “Thunderbolts” and “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” — “Blade” is the only project that hadn’t started production.

Director Yann Demange (“Lovecraft Country”) also exited the film in June, further delaying the film after a series of setbacks. “Blade” first jumped from a November 2023 to a September 2024 release after the first director on the film, Bassam Tariq (“Mogul Mowgli”), departed the production in 2022. Demange stepped in as director, but following the 2023 WGA strike, Marvel suspended pre-production and pushed the movie again to November 2025. “Blade” also faced production and development setbacks during the early days of COVID. Regular Marvel scribe Eric Pearson (“The Fantastic Four,” “Thunderbolts,” “Black Widow”) has taken on screenwriting duties, following passes by Michael Green, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Michael Starrbury, Beau DeMayo and Nic Pizzolatto.

