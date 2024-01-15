Martin Lawrence and the Martin Cast Reunite at Emmys [Video]

The 75th Emmy Awards is including cast reunions and recreations of classic moments from a dozen iconic shows throughout television history.

via: TV Line

Martin Lawrence took the stage with his Martin co-stars Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II and Tichina Arnold at Monday’s ceremony as part of the celebration of the Emmys’ 75th anniversary.

The actors appeared to present the award for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (which was won by The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White), but first joked about how they were never nominated for any Emmys despite their show’s 132-episode run and high ratings. Payne committed to the bit, attempting to pull out a faux-acceptance speech, while Campbell added that “being in syndication so much, it’s a little hard for me to see the ’90s Spanx-less version of myself every night.” (Though for what it’s worth, Anderson did thank them for their contribution to television.)

Martin aired on Fox from 1992 to 1997, starring Lawrence as Detroit radio DJ Martin, with Campbell playing his girlfriend Gina. Payne played Martin’s dopey pal Cole, and Arnold played Gina’s friend Pam. (Co-star Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Tommy on the series, passed away in 2016.)

Martin may not have earned any Emmy nominations, but it was one of Fox’s highest-rated shows during its run, becoming a touchstone in the Black community. Lawrence and Campbell had a very public rift while the show was still filming, with Campbell suing Lawrence and the producers for sexual harassment and assault and not appearing in most of the fifth and final season. The two co-stars later mended fences, though, and they joined Payne and Arnold for 2022’s Martin: The Reunion on BET+.

Watch the full Martin reunion clip below.

It's not really a celebration of the best in television without a 'Martin' reunion, right?pic.twitter.com/ZEq7OSXaFI — Def Pen (@DefPen) January 16, 2024