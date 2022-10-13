Marlon Wayans Recalls Being With 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G. Moments Before They Were Killed [Video]

Marlon Wayans took a trip down memory lane during his latest appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Tuesday (Oct. 11).

via: Complex

The comments came after a photo made the rounds online of 2Pac and Biggie standing together shortly after Pac’s performance at the Glam Slam West nightclub in 1992. The photo remains iconic because it would mark the last time the two legendary MC’s would stand side-by-side before they began feuding in 1995. In the corner of the photo, eagle-eye fans noticed a young Marlon Wayans sitting off to the side.

While sitting next to Marc Maron on The Late Late Show with James Corden recently, Wayans elaborated on how he came to be in that photo.

“I had just did Above The Rim with 2Pac and 2Pac did a movie Juice with my best friend Omar Epps and Pac was performing at Glam Slam which was Prince’s old club downtown,” Wayans said. “And Biggie was performing that night, and that night I met Biggie and Pac and they shared the stage and it was really cool, hanging out, smoking weed together, it was a great night, and then a couple years after that they started beefing.”

He continued, “So I seen Biggie at the Vibe Magazine party and he was like, ‘Yo I’m proud of you guys you know you’re family. I like what y’all doing, y’all legends,’ and he gave us dap or whatever and said, ‘keep doing what you’re doing kid.’ And then ten minutes later I heard pop pop pop, Biggie gets shot.”

James Corden and the audience were visibly shocked at this claim, but Wayans had more to say.

“Here’s the crazy thing. I see 2Pac in Vegas at the Luxor and it’s the night it happened to him. I saw him 20 minutes before, went and gave him a hug, said I love you brother good seeing you. Me and Omar got in a cab, Pac had all those people around him. He got in his BMW and was looking at us like, ‘I wish I could get in that cab with y’all,’ but he got in that BMW. Pop pop pop, twenty minutes later he was shot.”

Maron at this moment stood up and walked away from Wayans, who called out, “It doesn’t apply to white guys!”

While this is the first time Wayans has shared this particular anecdote, the comedy actor has been vocal over the years about the relationship he had with the late 2Pac. Wayans even caught some flack back in 2014 when he said in an interview with ESPN’s Numbers Never Lie that “Pac wasn’t a real gangster,” and that he “just acted gangster.” He clarified those comments a few days later in a follow-up interview with Power 106 Los Angeles.

“I said this comment that Pac wasn’t a real gangster and what I mean by that is Pac wasn’t what people perceive him as, like he’s some callous thug,” Wayans said at the time. “Pac was a real person. Part thug, he will shoot you in the face, but he was an artist. He’d take your blood and he’d make a beautiful painting out of it.”