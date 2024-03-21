Marlon Wayans Breaks Silence On Paternity Lawsuit Over Secret Love Child | lovebscott.com

Marlon Wayans is not happy with his current paternity lawsuit or Brittany Moreland, the woman who is bringing it against him.

via: AceShowbiz

In response to Brittany Moreland’s petition, the actor has called out his “entitled” baby mama for wanting more than what he has already given her for financial support.

“It’s the classic case of a good, loving, responsible father shelling out over $18,000 per month for a one-year-old, and an entitled woman decides she wants more,” the 51-year-old told The Shade Room on Wednesday, March 20. “My mama and dem would’ve lost their minds for $2,000.”

“All these women having to drag men to court who pay NOTHING towards their children. And here, a woman gets a doctor’s salary and says it isn’t enough? I’ve had two children before this. I’ve never had this problem,” he further claimed. “I’m a good man with a good heart and strong sense of responsibility, but I refuse to be used and discredited.”

RadarOnline.com first broke the news about Brittany’s lawsuit. In her petition, she wants to establish Marlon as the father of her daughter of her 1-year-old daughter Axl July Ivory Wayans. She asks for primary physical and legal custody of the toddler and suggests that Marlon be awarded visitation rights.

In addition, Brittany asks that her legal fees and “reasonable expenses of pregnancy and birth” be paid by the actor. In the court documents, she claims that Marlon earns $200,000 per month and can pay support.

Brittany reveals her monthly expenses total $21,000. In a breakdown of her living and child care costs, she estimates she spends $5,000 per month on rent and $9,000 on child care, groceries and other necessities.