Marlo Hampton Reacts to BFF NeNe Leakes’ ‘RHOA’ Lawsuit [Video]

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is about to get very real when Season 14 premieres.

via: Page Six

“You know, we’re going to leave that where it’s at. Just sending my sister some love and kisses, and we’re gonna keep talking about me and my peach and how it’s my time to shine, baby,” the new “Housewife,” 46, told “Extra” Wednesday when asked about the legal drama.

Leakes’ on-again, off-again friend Kandi Burruss, meanwhile, told Page Six exclusively that she has “no opinion” on the suit.

“I don’t think anything [of it],” Burruss, 45, told us Tuesday. “I don’t have anything to say about it. Never! Absolutely have no opinion.”

Leakes, 54, made headlines last week when she sued the companies behind “RHOA” for allegedly fostering a racist work environment.

The former “RHOA” star, who is black, claimed she had discussed with executives “racially offensive and stereotypical” comments made by co-star Kim Zolciak, who is white, but that only negatively affected Leakes.

The lawsuit named NBCUniversal, Bravo, production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original, various executives and “Real Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen as defendants — but notably not Zolciak.

“NBC, Bravo and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged,” the suit read.

Meanwhile, both Leakes and Zolciak, 43, appear to be living life as normal.

The former “Glee” star has continued to promote events at her Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, Ga., while the “Don’t Be Tardy” alum has been sipping on Chili’s margaritas.

Leakes starred on “RHOA” from Seasons 1 to 7 and 10 to 12.

Zolciak was also a “RHOA” OG until she quit in the middle of Season 5 in 2012. She later returned as a “friend” for Season 10.