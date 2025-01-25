Marilyn Manson Won’t be Charged in Los Angeles Following Sexual Assault Investigation

BY: Walker Published 38 minutes ago

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office will not pursue domestic violence and sexual assault charges against rockstar, Marilyn Manson.

Los Angeles County authorities announced an investigation of Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, in 2021 after multiple women accused him of abuse, including former girlfrien Evan Rachel Wood.

The investigation was conducted by prosecutors from the sex crimes division of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office and detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

In a statement, the district attorney’s office said investigators could not bring charges against Manson based on the many accusations against him.

“We have determined that allegations of domestic violence fall outside of the statute of limitations, and we cannot prove charges of sexual assault beyond a reasonable doubt,” a statement from the district attorney’s office read.

The DA’s office acknowledged the courage of the women who spoke up, adding that while charges were not filed against Manson, “the strong advocacy of the women involved has helped bring greater awareness to the challenges faced by survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault.”

“Despite the decision necessitated by the facts and evidence in this matter, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office remains fully committed to seeking justice for survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault whenever legally possible,” the statement read.

Manson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The plethora of allegations against Manson include ones of abuse from Wood in 2021, who accused him of grooming her as a teenager. Manson was not charged with any crime as a result of Wood’s lawsuit, and eventually filed a defamation lawsuit against her in 2022.

“Game of Thrones” actor Esmé Bianco also sued Manson in 2021, accusing him of sexual assault. Bianco resolved her claims against Manson in 2023 “in order to move on with her life and career,” an attorney for her said at the time.

Manson was also accused of sexual exploitation by a former personal assistant, and sexual assault by a model in 2021. Both cases were eventually dismissed.

Manson had denied any wrongdoing in all of the allegations against him.

