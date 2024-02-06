Mariah Carey Will Celebrate ‘Emancipation of Mimi’ Anniversary With Las Vegas Residency | lovebscott.com

Mariah Carey is returning to Las Vegas for a third time.

via: Rolling Stone

Carey recorded The Emancipation of Mimi 20 years ago, setting the stage for her grand comeback in 2005. It had only been three years since she released her ninth album, Charmbracelet, but she had made a career-defining transformation as a musician during that time. In celebration of its forthcoming anniversary, Carey has announced Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas.

The eight-show Las Vegas residency will be held at Dolby Live at Park MGM from April 12 through 27. General sales for the event will begin on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. PT. The current run of dates includes performances on April 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 24, 26 and 27.

When Carey prepared for the release of The Emancipation of Mimi in 2005, she described the record as: “the real essence of who I am.”

“‘Mimi’ is a nickname that my friends and loved ones call me, so I wanted to think about that and make it representative of where I’m at as an artist,” she explained at the time. “It was like, ‘OK, this is the fun side, the real me, and not the image and the baggage that comes with the whole “Mariah Carey” thing.’ It’s a reflection of this being a celebratory moment in my life.”

The era officially kicked off with the arrival of “It’s Like That,” the party-ready lead single produced by Jermaine Dupri. In the months that followed, Carey shared the instant-classics “We Blond Together” and “Shake It Off,” then topped it off later that year with The Emancipation of Mimi: Ultra Platinum Edition. The expanded version included the Grammy Award-nominated single “Don’t Forget About Us.”

Carey last performed in Las Vegas during her first two residencies at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which included #1 to Infinity from 2015 through 2017 and The Butterfly Returns from 2018 through 2020.

Vegas, I’m coming back to town with a new show!! ?? ‘The Celebration of Mimi’ Live in Las Vegas, this April 12-27 at Dolby Live at Park MGM! Get your tickets Saturday at 10am PT @ https://t.co/5JRGNknKLu ?????? pic.twitter.com/H3AV7hG4sV — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) February 6, 2024