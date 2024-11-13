Mariah Carey Reveals Her Most ‘Underrated’ Song & Says Olivia Rodrigo Collab ‘Could Be Fun’ [Video]

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Mariah Carey is adorably referred to as the unofficial “Queen of Christmas.” but that isn’t her only professional nickname crowning. The “Always Be My Baby” singer is also known as the “Queen of Pop.”

In a new interview with BuzzFeed, the legendary vocalist played with puppies while answering questions about her forthcoming music, her most underrated song and wanting to get in the studio with the 21-year-old pop star — something she says “could be fun.”

When asked which artist she’d most like to work with in the video posted Tuesday (Nov. 12), Carey began, “I think it could be fun to collaborate with Olivia Rodrigo.”

“My daughter is a really big fan, and we went to her concert — that was great,” the Songbird Supreme said. “But I know she’s not working for the rest of the year. That’s what I heard.”

The interview comes nearly four months after Carey and her twins — Moroccan and Monroe — went to see Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour concert in Atlanta. Backstage, the “Vampire” singer met with the family and gifted Monroe with a signed T-shirt reading, “Roe, all my love!”

Afterward, Carey posted photos from the meet-up and wrote, “We are OBSESSED with @oliviarodrigo” — a reference to both musicians’ hit songs of the same name. Rodrigo commented, “ur the absolute greatest!!! thank u sm for coming.”

Elsewhere in the BuzzFeed interview, Carey revealed which of her own tracks she thinks is the most underrated: “Probably this song called ‘Clown’ from Charmbracelet,” she said. “Just because, not everybody knows it, and I like that song. I think it’s clever and pretty.”

To the superstar’s point, “Clown” never charted on the Billboard Hot 100 — unlike 49 of her other tracks, 19 of which have hit No. 1 on the chart. Charmbracelet, Carey’s ninth studio album, reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Carey hasn’t released a proper studio album since 2018’s Caution. However — in addition to kicking off her holiday tour in California Nov. 6 — the singer has confirmed that she’s working on new music, which she also touched on in the new interview. “I’m working on some new music, and I’m very excited about it,” she said. “Now I just gotta get the time to do it.”

via: Billboard

