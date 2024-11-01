Mariah Carey Declares ‘It’s Time’ for Holiday Season in Addams Family-Themed Christmas Video

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

It’s timeeeeee!

Mariah Carey is officially kicking off the countdown to Christmas!

Shortly after midnight on Friday, Nov. 1, the singer, 55 — known as the Queen of the festive holidays — shared her annual “It’s Time” video on Instagram following Halloween, and this year, she channeled The Addams Family’s Morticia Addams.

Dressed in a glittering black dress, a Kay Jewelers diamond necklace, dark makeup and a black wig, Carey danced with a man dressed as Gomez Addams, before pushing him off her, launching a knife at him (though she narrowly missed and hit the painting behind him instead) and smiling at the camera as a red holiday dress appeared and the countdown of dates began.

Carey’s record-breaking holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” off her best-selling 1994 album Merry Christmas started playing, after she announced, “It’s time!” while sat on a sledge in a red fur-lined dress surrounded by presents.

The musician’s male costar then transformed into a dancing animated snowman, and the words “It’s Time!” flashed up again on the screen above a castle, while Carey winked and blew a kiss at the camera.

“IT’S TIME!!!!” Carey captioned the promotional clip.

In last year’s video, the date and time changed from Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m. to Nov. 1 at 12:00 a.m. as a vault door swung open to reveal Carey frozen in a block of ice wearing a Mrs. Claus-style jumpsuit.

Halloween characters — including a pumpkin head and a person in a Scream mask — chipped away, before her “It’s time!” high-pitched voice broke the ice.

