Mariah Carey Celebrates Her Lambs With New Video for ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is to share a new video with her fans.

via: Rolling Stone

With two weeks to go before Christmas, Mariah Carey delivered an early gift to fans Friday with a new video for “All I Want for Christmas Is You” that focuses on her “Lambs” fanbase.

The visual culls footage from Carey’s current “Merry Christmas One and All!” tour, with an added focus on the audience celebrating the now-annual festive trek.

“The best thing about being on tour is getting to celebrate the holidays with my lambily!! To show my appreciation, here is a new video for ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You,’” Carey tweeted. “I’m calling this one the ‘Festive Lambs Edition.’”

While “All I Want for Christmas Is You” — as usual — finds itself atop some streaming charts as we approach the holiday, the 1994 single is in an unfamiliar spot on the Hot 100 this week — Number Two — as its been overtaken this winter by another yuletide classic, Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

The 1958 song — recorded when Lee was just 13 years old — made it to the top of the Hot 100 for the first time 65 years after its release, marking a new record for longest climb in the chart’s history. The previous record holder: “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which took 25 years before finally reaching Number One in 2019.

“The song came out when I was a young teenager and now to know that it has resonated with multiple generations and continues to resonate — it is one of the best gifts I have ever received. Keep on Rockin’ and Merry Christmas!” Lee said after her song hit Number One this week.