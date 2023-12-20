Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka split after 7 years: ‘He wants to have a family’

Mariah Carey and her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, have called it quits.

Sources say the split was due, in part, because he wanted kids.

via Page Six:

We are told that the age gap of 14 years played a role with Tanaka, 40, wanting different things than Carey, 54.

“He wants to have a family. That’s not where she is at,” says the source.

Carey shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her ex-husband Nick Cannon. Tanaka, on the other hand, does not have children of his own.

Eyebrows were raised this week when the Queen of Christmas went on her annual trip to Aspen, Colo., solo.

Tanaka was also missing from her “Merry Christmas One and All!” tour that started in November at the Yaamava Resort & Casino in Highland, Calif.

Tanaka worked as a dancer with Carey starting in 2006 and they started dating in 2016.

“He wants to start having his own life,” another source told us of the split.

Carey further fueled speculation that the relationship was over when she told People earlier this month that she had a tough year.

“I’ve been looking forward to this Christmas for, like, the whole year. Since last year — because last year wasn’t the greatest,” the “Obsessed” songstress said.

“I’m thankful for them all, but it wasn’t my most fun version of Christmas ever.”

Carey also vowed to “have fun” during the 2023 holiday season “come hell or high water.”

The Grammy winner and Tanaka were last spotted together during her birthday in March.

Carey broke up with Tanaka in 2017, but they ended up getting back together quickly.

You know what that means? This next album is likely going to have a breakup banger or two!