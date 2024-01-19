Mariah Carey Achieves Best Concert Attendance In 25 Years With 2023 Holiday Tour Earning Nearly $30 Million

Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas One & All tour in 2023 earned nearly $30 million and sold more tickets than any of her treks in 25 years.

via: Vibe

Carey released her iconic Christmas album back in 1994, and nothing was ever the same. Three decades later, her holiday hits are still garnering her best numbers yet, as her 2023 Merry Christmas One and All! Tour earned the Emotions singer her top concert attendance stats in 25 years.

The holiday-themed tour grossed $29.6 million and sold 214,000 tickets, according to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore. The trek spanned 15 dates, kicking off on Nov. 15 in Highland, Ca., and hitting major markets like Toronto, Chicago, Cleveland, and more. The grand finale took place on Dec. 17 in New York.

The Merry Christmas One and All! Tour sold more tickets than any one of her tours in the last 25 years on a per-show basis ? dating back to the Butterfly World Tour in 1998. Her first three concert tours, in the midst of her unforgettable ‘90s run, each lasted for no more than 11 shows.

The tradition started off in 2014 as an annual holiday concert residency, All I Want for Christmas Is You: A Night of Joy and Festivity, at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. The highly anticipated event expanded into a full tour and went on until 2019. It paused for a few years and came back in 2022.

The 54-year-old vocalist’s aforementioned Merry Christmas album housed her renditions of holiday classics like “Silent Night,” “Joy To the World,” “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” and “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” the last of which went on to break numerous records.

The hit was certified Diamond by the RIAA in 2021 for selling 10 million total units, broke the Spotify record for most streams in a single day on Spotify, with 23.7 million listens in 24 hours, and has reentered at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 every year for 13 years.