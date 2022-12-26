Margot Robbie & Brad Pitt’s “Babylon” BOMBS At Box Office

Margot Robbie’s latest film bombed at the box office, marking the second such flop she’s been in this year.

via: HotNewHipHop

Babylon, the newest film from Damien Chazelle bombed at the box office with $3.5 million across 3,343 venues over the weekend. The movie stars Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and more of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Babylon, which clocks in at 3 hours and 9 minutes, follows various characters working in the 1920s entertainment industry as the era of the silent film comes to an end. Robbie has previously described it as being crazier than The Wolf of Wall Street.

“There’s a dizzying amount of debauchery,” she told Empire in a recent interview. “One of the most disturbing, chaotic scenes I’ve ever witnessed is in this film. It involves a fight with a snake. I won’t tell you who wins or loses that fight, but trust me, it’s insane.”

Robbie’s next opportunity for a box office smash will come with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie in 2023.

The impressive cast for Babylon also includes Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, Chloe Fineman, Flea, and more. The film had a budget of $80 million.

Damien Chazelle is best known for his films Whiplash (2014), and La La Land (2016). The latter of which earned him six Academy Awards, including Best Director. He became the youngest to earn the honor at the age of 32.

As for box-office successes, Avatar: The Way of Water, continued to dominate over the weekend. Despite extreme weather conditions hitting the United States, the film tallied another $56 million. The movie has now grossed $855.4 million globally. Only Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World: Dominion have reached the $1 billion mark in 2022.

Check out a trailer for Babylon below.