Marcus Jordan Found in Car Stuck on Railroad Tracks at Time of DUI Arrest

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Marcus Jordan was involved in a police pursuit just before his DUI arrest on Tuesday morning.

Jordan was found with his car stuck on railroad tracks before he was charged with DUI, cocaine possession and resisting arrest, according to the police report obtained by PEOPLE.

Jordan, 34, was reportedly spotted by two police officers the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 4, in his car with the headlights on while parked on train tracks near Maitland, FL.

When the officers approached Jordan’s Lamborghini SUV — after confirming with police dispatch that a train was approximately 10 minutes away from coming to the area — they noticed the vehicle had damage and signs that the reality star had been attempting to get his car off of the track, per the records.

“The tires were halfway buried in the dirt/rocks on the tracks from being spun repeatedly,” the report said.

Jordan told officers at the scene, according to the documents, that he had made a “wrong turn” onto the tracks and “needed assistance” getting his car out.

The arrest report says that dispatch advised the arresting officers that Jordan’s vehicle had just fled from a traffic stop.

Jordan’s eyes were reportedly “bloodshot and glassy” when officers spoke to him at the scene and he was “confused where he was located.”

He admitted to having consumed “some” alcoholic drinks while out in the Winter Park and Casselberry areas earlier in the evening, and that his last visited location was Rachel’s Gentleman’s Club, the report said.

The officer also said that Jordan insisted his blood alcohol content level was under the legal .08, but the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan was unable to successfully complete any of the three field sobriety tests at the scene.

An “odor of an alcoholic beverage was getting stronger as he spoke,” the report said, and Jordan “would get agitated and irritated quickly” during the interaction with police.

Jordan “refused” to get into the police car after failing to complete the field sobriety tests, according to police, and reportedly asked the officer why he was “getting treated like a criminal like he was doing something wrong.”

Once officers were able to arrest the former college basketball player, they found a white substance in a small plastic bag in his pocket. The substance tested positive for cocaine, according to the documents.

Once inside the police vehicle, Jordan “was singing the entire way” to the Orange County DUI Center, officers said in the report, and the police car “began smelling strongly like an alcoholic beverage” once Jordan was inside.

Jordan was set on a $4,000 bond for his release.

via: People

Click here, to see the photos of the car via TMZ.