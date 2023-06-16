Man Who Was Person of Interest in Young Dolph's Murder Shot to Death, Sources Say

Young Dolph was shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee on Nov. 17, 2021. His death shocked the hip hop community and fans alike when it was announced that the “100 Shots” talent was gunned down while visiting a local bakery, Makeda’s Homemade Cookies. He was 36 years old.

via: Fox 13

A murder in Orange Mound could be connected to another high-profile murder case.

Several sources confirmed to FOX13 that the victim’s name was Joshua Taylor.

Taylor was once a person of interest in Young Dolph’s murder investigation, the sources said.

Police said they were called to Spottswood Avenue on Wednesday afternoon and found a man inside a car shot to death.

Sources told FOX13 that Taylor was said to have been a friend of Justin Johnson, one of the two alleged shooters police charged in killing the rapper.

In February 2022, investigators wanted to learn if Taylor knew where Johnson was and if he knew anything about Dolph’s death. Police never charged Taylor in the killing and he had not been mentioned in the case recently.

Young Dolph was killed on Nov. 17, 2021, at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies on Airways Boulevard.

Four men were charged in the case.

The investigation is ongoing, and there are no known suspects at this time.