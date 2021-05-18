Man Arrested Outside Rick Ross’ Estate Dies in Police Custody

Chaka Stewart, the man who was arrested in front of Rick Ross’ house last week, was found unresponsive in his jail cell on Saturday.

via: Revolt

A medic and guard who were on duty the night he was found say they noticed the victim lying motionless on the ground. They attempted CPR and other life-saving measures on Stewart, but nothing worked. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities believe no foul play is suspected, however, Stewart’s family does not believe that.

Jacqueline Gordon, Stewart’s mother, says she last spoke to her son on Friday (May 14) and he told her that he was being mistreated in the jail. He said that he was being beaten, confined to his cell and not allowed to take a shower. Gordon also claims that deputies told her son that he would never get out of jail.

Last week, Stewart was arrested after leading Clayton County deputies on a high-speed chase that ended near the “Aston Martin Music” emcee’s massive estate. Authorities attempted to stop his vehicle while responding to a call of an attempted break-in. However, Stewart reportedly refused to pull over.

The chase ended on Old National Highway and Highway 138. Stewart allegedly jumped out of his vehicle — with a gun in his hand — and ran into the woods on Ross’ property. Within minutes, he was found and taken into custody.

Ross was not home at the time of the crash, but The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that his security team allowed authorities to search the 235-acre property — which includes 109 rooms, a bowling alley, a dining room large enough to seat 100 people and a movie theater.

An autopsy is being conducted to find determine Stewart’s cause of death.

RIP