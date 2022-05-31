Man Arrested for Jan. 6 Capitol Riot After Frat Brother Tipped Off FBI

36-year-old Levi Roy Gable was arrested last week for participating in the insurrection on January 6, 2021 — and one of his college fraternity brothers is responsible for the tipping off the FBI.

He’s been charged with illegally entering the Capitol and engaging in disruptive conduct.

via Complex:

“I was among the first people to make our way into the US Capitol Building,” Gable said online, per an FBI affidavit. “Those in the building first were there in protest of Vice President Mike Pence’s statement that he would not stand with the American people and challenge the results of 2020’s stolen presidential election. The proof is undeniable for anyone who takes an objective look at the accusations of election fraud, provided you are looking somewhere other than the fake news and social media.”

When Gable was later interviewed by the FBI on Jan. 21, 2021, he claimed that he traveled to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 5 and attended a rally the next day, but denied entering the Capitol, despite the FBI stating that it has surveillance videos allegedly showing him inside the building. The Oklahoman reports that Gable paid $10,000 to be released from custody.

Just this past week, former president Donald Trump called the Capitol riot an “insurrection hoax,” during a Casper, Wyoming speech to support congressional candidate Harriet Hageman. The candidate is going up against Rep. Liz Cheney, who sits on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots.

“As one of the leading proponents of the insurrection hoax, Liz Cheney has pushed a grotesquely false, fabricated, hysterical, partisan narrative, and that was the narrative of the day,” Trump claimed, per Rolling Stone.

The former president also called the riots a “so-called word ‘insurrection’” and a “lot of crap.” At least 846 people have been charged following the events of Jan. 6, per Insider, and at least 7 people lost their lives in connection with the attack.

It’s good to know the FBI is still working to hold people responsible for that foolishness.