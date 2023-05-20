Malika Haqq Seemingly Confirms Khloé Kardashian’s Son's Name

Khloé Kardashian’s baby name was reported last week, and now Khloé’s BFF Malika may have just confirmed it.

via Page Six:

Khloé Kardashian’s best friend seemingly confirmed on Friday that the reality star’s son’s moniker is Tatum.

“Go Tate!” Haqq, 40, commented on Kardashian’s latest Instagram post, which contained two photos of the Good American founder carrying the tiny tot in her arms.

In the shots, which appeared to be taken in her kitchen, Kardashian sported ripped jeans from her own brand and a graphic shirt that poked fun at older sister Kim Kardashian’s viral Variety interview from last year.

The white tee read, “Get your f–king ass up and work,” beneath an illustration of the billionaire beauty mogul.

Meanwhile, Khloé’s 9-month-old bundle of joy — whose face was turned away from the camera — rocked a cream-colored T-shirt and khaki shorts.

Two large bouquets of pink roses sat on the counter behind them.

Whoops.