Major Moves: Mirror Digital Appoints Navarrow Wright As Its First COO

Digital media company Mirror Digital which was named one of Ad Age’s best place to work is making big moves.

The leading digital publishing network for Latinx, Black, Asian American & Pacific Islander, and LGBTQ+ audiences and creators has appointed former Meta exec Navarrow Wright as the company’s first COO.

The company was founded by LA native Sheila Marmon in 2012, to help connect niche digital media publishers with Fortune 500 brands.

Navarrow’s three decades of executive experience will help strengthen Mirror Digital’s operations model as it continues to drive business growth and revenue equity for multicultural creators. Wright will work closely with CEO Sheila Marmon to elevate the company’s internal and external development, as well as accelerate technological innovation.

“Navarrow is a seasoned industry veteran with deep experience in advertising technology, multicultural audiences, and media operations,” said Marmon. “We are thrilled at the impact that he will have across the organization as we continue to grow and evolve our organization and industry impact.”

“I am beyond excited to reenter the multicultural media space with Mirror Digital,” said Wright. “Sheila and the Mirror Digital team have been pioneers in connecting diverse content creators with leading brands for more than 10 years and I look forward to helping lead the company’s next level of innovation.”

We can not wait to see what the team does next.