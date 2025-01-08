Major Brush Fires Burning in SoCal Amid Powerful Windstorm

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

A damaging Santa Ana wind event was peaking early Wednesday and winds were expected to stay strong through early afternoon in Southern California, fueling three wildfires that were quickly expanding early Wednesday around the Los Angeles metro area.

Firefighters are battling a fire in the foothills of Pacific Palisades, a Los Angeles coastal neighborhood. Another brush fire erupted in the evening in the Eaton Canyon area near Altadena, prompting mandatory evacuations. Then late Tuesday night, the Hurst Fire erupted in the Sylmar area.

Winds are expected to peak in the early hours of Wednesday, when gusts could reach 80 mph, the National Weather Service said. Isolated gusts could top 100 mph in mountains and foothills.

Red flag warnings are in effect and will and remain in place until 6 p.m. Thursday for the Malibu coast, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, the San Gabriel Valley, the San Fernando Valley, Calabasas, the Santa Clarita Valley, the San Gabriel Mountains, and the 5 Freeway and 14 Freeway corridors.

At least two people have been killed in the Palisades Fire, which has destroyed an estimated 1,000 structures while burning 5,000 acres, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Fire officials announce the developments at a morning news conference. The deceased were identified only as civilians. Details of how and where they died were not immediately released.

The devastating fire continued to burn uncontrolled as of 8 a.m.

Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk were closed Wednesday as Southern California contended with multiple major fires and a devastating windstorm.

“We will continue to assess the situation and expect to open for business tomorrow,” Universal said in a statement. “The safety of our team members and our guests is our top priority.”

No fires were burning immediately near Universal City on Wednesday morning. A dramatic brush fire that erupted Tuesday afternoon in the Hollywood Hills was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

via: ABC 7

This was the view from Temescal Canyon as we drove out to PCH, we tried to take Sunset but homes were burning on either side of us and the smoke was so thick we couldn’t see the road. So much devastation, Palisades Village won’t look the same after tonight. #PalisadesFire pic.twitter.com/BmYGq9JBxR — Cristy Fajardo (@fajardonews) January 8, 2025

Multiple explosions are seen from KTLA's Carlos Saucedo's live report from the 800 block of Radcliffe Avenue in the #PacificPalisades as the #PalisadesFire continues to grow on Tuesday night. Details: https://t.co/egkx6v231f pic.twitter.com/h8rdk6i7kh — KTLA (@KTLA) January 8, 2025