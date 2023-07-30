Madonna Thanks Supporters After Health Scare, Says She's 'Lucky' to 'Be Alive’

Madonna is thanking her family and friends for being there for her as she was hospitalized from a “serious bacterial infection” earlier this month.

via Complex:

The legendary singer took to her Instagram on Sunday with a post of herself embracing her two kids, David Banda and Lourdes Leon, and explained how her family and friends were the “best medicine” to help her get through the scary ordeal. According to Madonna, her two kids were there with her every step of the way.

“Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect,” Madonna began. “As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”

She continued, “If you zoom into this Picture I am holding You will see A Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it. A perfect triangle of Brilliance. Artist who touched so many lives including my own.”

The Polaroid was a gift from Oseary, and it made Madonna realize how lucky she was to still be alive when most of her peers had passed away, including Warhol, MJ, and Haring. Madonna ended her post with a thank you to Oseary and the “angels” who watched over her.

‘I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive,” she wrote. “Thank you @guyoseary for this gift! And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work!”

According to Radar Online, the 64-year-old Grammy winner was given Narcan on June 24 after she was found unresponsive at her New York City home. Although the medication, also known as Naloxone, is mainly used to counter a suspected opioid overdose, it can also revive those who have experienced septic shock—a life-threatening condition Madonna reportedly suffered before her hospitalization.

Madonna was rushed to an ICU once she was found unresponsive, and she was intubated for at least one night before having the tube removed once she became alert in the hospital, according to Page Six. Oseary broke the news on Instagram that Madonna had been admitted to a hospital.

The “Material Girl” singer was getting ready to hit the road on the Celebration World Tour to commemorate the 40th anniversary of her career prior to being hospitalized. The status of the tour is currently unknown.

The extensive 84-date worldwide trek was scheduled to kick off on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver and was supposed to make stops in Seattle, Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, New York City, London, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, and more before wrapping up in Mexico City in January 2024.

We’re just glad to see Madonna doing better.