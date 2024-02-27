Madonna Removes Luther Vandross from AIDS Tribute at Behest of His Estate | lovebscott.com

Madonna has removed Luther Vandross’s picture from the AIDs tribute portion of her “Celebrations” tour at the request of his estate.

via: EW

During her tour, the singer has paid tribute to famous stars who have died of AIDS with a touching photo montage set to her performance of “Live to Tell.” According to Page Six, who first reported the news, Luther Vandross’ image was suddenly included on Saturday during this montage at a tour stop in Sacramento, Calif, which apparently came as a surprise to the late singer-songwriter’s estate.

“Luther Vandross passed away in 2005 due to complications from a stroke suffered two years earlier,” a rep for his estate told the outlet.

Their statement continued, “While we appreciate Madonna’s recognition of those lives lost to AIDS, Luther was NEVER diagnosed with AIDS or the HIV Virus. We’re not sure where she or her production team received false medical information claiming otherwise.”

Vandross’ estate said it contacted Madonna’s management to get the image removed, and her reps have confirmed to EW that it has since been taken out. An EW request for comment from Vandross’ estate was not immediately returned on Monday.

Madonna’s Celebration tour launched in October 2023, and features a setlist that spans more than four decades and serves as a showcase of the superstar’s career. The tour continues now through April 26.