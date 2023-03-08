Madonna Confirms Romance With Boxer Josh Popper With Steamy Kissing Selfie [Photo]

Madonna has seemingly taken the plunge and gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend Josh Popper.

On Tuesday, March 7, the Queen of Pop attended a party for the Jewish holiday, Purim, with her new boyfriend. Then, she took to her Instagram Story to share a steamy kissing photo of the couple, confirming that they’re, indeed, dating.

In the said snapshot, Madge could be seen rocking a lace ski mask while kissing 29-year-old Josh, who also wore a ski mask, on the lips. “Killers who are partying,” the iconic singer captioned the loved-up selfie.

At the same time, the “Material Girl” singer turned to TikTok to share a video of her full ensemble, which featured an oversized black trench coat, a ski mask, black sunglasses and a turtle neck top.

News of Madonna dating Josh first emerged earlier this month. A source told Daily Mail that Josh has been training Madonna’s six kids at his gym Bredwinners in New York City. A few days later it’s rumored that Madge’s “romance” with the boxing coach is just to “promote” his gym.

“He’s a good-looking guy, but Madonna isn’t looking for love at the moment,” one pal explained to Page Six. “Josh has been training her son and she’s impressed. She said she would help him promote the gym.” The so-called insider went on to say, “He’s up-and-coming and has just appeared in a reality show on Bravo, so he is eager to get attention with Madonna,” before clarifying, “That’s not to rule out any romance in the future.. but for now things are strictly platonic.”

Of Madonna’s dating life, she was in a relationship with her model lover Andrew Darnell before romancing Josh. Last month, however, it’s confirmed that they’re no longer together because the 23-year-old has found romance with someone closer to his own age. “It was only a very casual thing [with Andrew] so she’s not broken-hearted. It’s just that it has come at a bad time,” said an informant.