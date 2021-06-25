Madonna Bares Her Breasts in Mesh Top During Pride Performance in NYC

Madonna is 62 and performing at Pride with her titties out.

via Page Six:

Madonna, 62, sported a see-through mesh top and a series of leather harnesses while performing at the Boom Boom Room to kick off New York City’s Pride weekend on Thursday night.

She left little to the imagination in her skin-baring vintage Tripp NYC top, which she paired with leather shorts and a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier corset.

She even donned a blue wig and long pink fingerless gloves for added pops of colors.

The “Like a Prayer” songstress, an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, also donned bondage-inspired harnesses that appeared to read “Not My President” in sequined letters across the back.

Andy Cohen was among the partygoers listening to Madonna perform her hits “Hung Up” and “I Don’t Search I Find.” The Bravo host shared an Instagram Story of the singer, whose braless style left her breasts on full display.

She announced the appearance — which took place in the Meatpacking District’s Standard Hotel — on Instagram earlier in the day, adding that she would also be auctioning off Polaroid photos of herself to benefit three NYC-based organizations: Ali Forney Center, Haus of US and The Door.

The pop star even gave followers a glimpse at the racy photos by Ricardo Gomes, sharing snaps of herself clad in fishnets, harnesses and red velvet gloves.

They were far from the only NSFW snaps she posted prior to the event, as she also shared one of her signature steamy selfies, posing in a black bra while asking followers to “Pray with me in The Temple of Pride…”

Gomez also captured a Pride weekend-themed video of Madonna, titled “No Fear, Courage, Resist,” which premiered in Times Square on Thursday night.

In a text posted to her Instagram Story, the “Material Girl” singer said she was “throwing this party because Pride needs to be celebrated with a community of people who understand and know the meaning of oppression and fighting for freedom!”

“I can never forget that NYC and the LGBTQ+ Community gave me life from day ONE!!!!!!” she added.

Madonna’s appearance comes shortly after she heralded her return to New York City with a sexy bathroom selfie.

The party in the Big Apple isn’t her only Pride performance, as she is also featured in Miley Cyrus’ one-hour Pride special on Peacock.

Listen — Madonna’s always going to do what Madonna wants to do. No surprises here.