Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Interrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protesters, Several Arrests Made [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 15 hours ago

A group of protesters briefly halted the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade before the NYPD swooped in to clear the route in Manhattan.

For the second year in a row, the demonstrators jumped the barriers and ran into West 55th Street just before 9:30 a.m.

The exact charges the protesters will be facing are still pending.

The protesters sat on the ground, locking arms and chanting, “Free, free Palestine!”

Others held a banner behind them that said: “Don’t celebrate genocide! Arms embargo now.”

The brief interruption had spectators booing and then cheering as NYPD officers intervened.

The parade was delayed for about five minutes as the 21 protesters were removed from the road.

There have been international calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, but numerous efforts to reach an agreement to end fighting have not succeeded. More than 40,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war started on Oct. 7, 2023.

The first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade took place in 1927. It’s been a holiday tradition ever since.

via: ABC News

