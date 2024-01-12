Lynn Yamada Davis, ‘Cooking with Lynja’ TikTok Star, Dead at 67

TikToker and internet chef Lynn Yamada Davis has died.

via: People

Davis died on Jan. 1 at Riverview Medical Center in New Jersey. Her daughter, Hannah Mariko Shofet, told The New York Times that the cause of death was esophageal cancer.

Davis was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2019 and diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2021, per The New York Times.

The content creator was known for her over-the-top, comedically edited cooking videos on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, which began during the Covid-19 pandemic. The mother of four and grandmother of two told PEOPLE last summer that she had “no idea” what TikTok was before her son, Tim, started posting videos of her there.

Davis’s videographer son asked her to participate in a casual month-long project to record a video every day at the start of the pandemic. But, as the lockdown continued, the mother-son duo continued to create cooking videos for YouTube and eventually TikTok with Tim behind the camera and Davis taking centerstage.

“He’s the one who writes the script. He’s the one who does the videography. He does all the editing. So, he really is the genius behind Cooking with Lynja. I just show up,” Davis said.

A few months after starting to share the clips, the former software engineer’s zany bacon, egg and cheese recipe video blew up online and her fame “just started growing after that.”

Now, more than three years later, the Cooking with Lynja TikTok page has 17.5 million followers, her YouTube account has nearly 10 million subscribers and her Instagram account has more than two million.